Delali Kwasi Brempong wins NDC Ayawaso-West Wuogon primaries

Delali Kwasi Brempong has won the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Ayawaso West Wuogon constituency primaries.
This means he will lead the party in the constituency’s upcoming by-election.
He beat off competition from two contenders Selassie Agbo and Ekow Acquah.
While Delali Brempong polled 415 votes, Selassie Agbo and former constituency secretary Ekow Acquah got 115 and 119 votes respectively.
James Boso who is the party’s communication officer issued a communique and declared Mr Brempong as the winner of the elections which took place at Englebert School at Roman Ridge on Friday.
Mr. Brempong who contested in the last election for the parliamentary seat lost to the governing New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) Emmanuel Kyeremateng Agyarko who is now deceased.
The demise of Mr. Agyarko necessitated the by-election and saw a number of persons express interest in contesting for the seat.
Meanwhile, the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) will also have its primary on Saturday, December 29.
