Jan 10, fixed for nominations for Ayawaso West Wuogon bye-election

The Electoral Commission (EC) says nominations for the Ayawaso West Wuogon constituency bye-election is scheduled for January 10 to Saturday, January 12, 2019.
All aspirants are expected to pay a filing fee of GH₵10,000.
A release on Thursday, December 28, 2018, signed by the Chairperson of the Commission, Mrs Jean Mensa said, the nominations will be received at the Ayawaso District of the Commission between the hours of 9:00am to 12 noon and 2:00pm to 5:00pm on each day.
The bye-election, which comes on the back of the death of the Member of Parliament for the constituency, Emmanuel Kyeremanten Agyarko, is scheduled to take place on Thursday, January 31, 2019.
