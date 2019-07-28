Do your worst, I'm not afraid of you - Chairman Wontumi tells NDC's Ofosu-Ampofo (Audio)

The Ashanti Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Mr. Bernard Antwi-Boasiako, popularly known as 'Chairman Wontumi' has dared the National Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Samuel Ofosu-Ampofo to take him to where ever he wishes after the former allegedly accused the latter of being involved in the kidnapping of the Canadian girls.
Chairman Wontumi alleged that Ofosu-Ampofo bought a vehicle for one of the suspects involved in the kidnapping of the Canadian girls.
This seems not to have gone down well with Ofosu-Ampofo and he has vowed to take legal action against Wontumi.
But speaking on Neat FM, Chairman Wontumi said: "I am litigant and I am ready for him...he should come and let's face each other. I am not afraid of him..."
Background
On June 4, 2019, the gang went on a kidnapping operation in Kumasi and managed to kidnap the two Canadians after accosting them at their hostel at Nhyiaeso, a suburb of Kumasi.
The gang sent the two girls to an uncompleted building at Kenyasi Krobo.
The prosecutor added that Aghalor, who was the leader of the gang, called the families of the two girls and demanded $800,000 as ransom.
In order to prove that they were serious, the gang smeared blood on the girls and on the floor.
On June 11, a National Security team, led by Colonel Micheal Opoku, arrested Yusif who later led them to the rest of the gang.
