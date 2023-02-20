Don’t approve Akufo-Addo’s new ministerial nominees – NDC tells Minority

The NDC has directed its caucus in parliament not to approve any of the new ministerial appointments made by President Akufo-Addo.
The NDC said it has long expressed concern over the very large size of the current government and shares the views that it must be reduced bearing in mind “the current massive economic mess, the country has been plunged into by the Akufo-Addo/ Bawumia government.”
Despite numerous appeals, the main opposition party said in a statement on Sunday, February 19 signed by General Secretary Foifi Kwetey that, President Akufo Addo has “quite characteristically, remained adamant and tone deaf.
“The leadership of the NDC, has, against this backdrop, directed the Minority caucus in Parliament NOT to approve any of the new ministerial nominees and to further push for a reduction in the size of government with a view to reducing the needless drain on scarce public resources.
“In this moment of haircuts, the most important thing the government can do is to do a “governmental haircut”. Our directive to the minority in parliament, we believe strongly aligns with the genuine sentiments of most Ghanaians. Enough is enough.”
READ ALSO: Akufo-Addo's ministerial nominees to be vetted today
President Akufo-Addo on February 7 nominated the Members of Parliament for Adansi Asokwa and Abetifi K.T Hammond and Bryan Acheampong as Ministers designate for Trade and Industry and Food and Agricultural respectively to replace the former sector Ministers, Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen and Owusu Afriyie Akoto who resigned to pursue their presidential ambitions.
The President also nominated Dr Mohammed Amin Adam as Minister of State at the Ministry of Finance, while O.B Amoah as Minister of State at Local Government Ministry and Stephen Asamoah Boateng is heading to the Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs.
The others are Herbert Krapah as Deputy Minister for Energy and Stephen Amoah as Deputy Minister for Trade and Industry.
The Appointments Committee of Parliament is expected to vet the new ministerial nominees today, Monday, February 20, 2023.