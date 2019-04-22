E/Region: Bawumia joins NPP youth for health walk in Kwahu (PHOTOS)

The Vice President, Dr. Mahamadu Bawumia on Saturday joined several hundreds of youth of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) at Kwahu in the Eastern Region for a health walk and a mini-rally.
The event was also used to launch the Eastern Regional youth wing of the party.
Other political figures who joined the walk were the NPP national youth organizer, Henry Nana Boakye, MP for Abetifi Bryan Acheampong, the MP for Nkawkaw Eric Kwakye Darfour, NPP National Organizer Sammi Awuku among others.
The Vice President in his address emphasized the importance of the government’s policies and programmes, especially the free Senior High School programme.
He stressed that the importance of a skilled and educated populace to national development cannot be overemphasized.
The Vice President also stressed that the government will not succumb to what he describes as blind criticisms from the opposition.
He said most of the criticisms were hypocritical.
“We will leave no room for hypocrisy. We have not yet finished. There is more to be done but we don’t want to listen to those who tell us that free SHS is not good, teacher and nurses trainee allowance is not good, NABCO is not good. No! We are going to follow the vision of the Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo,” he said.
President Nana Akufo-Addo has also recently taken a swipe at his political opponents saying that he will fulfil every promise he made to Ghanaians to put them to shame.
Nana Akufo-Addo noted that since he took over the administration of the country, his government has initiated a lot of social intervention programmes to reduce the unemployment rate in the country.
He said his opponents were unable to do what they were supposed to do when they were in power and therefore doubted whether the NPP government would be able to fulfil its promises.
“On the creation of the regions, you are all aware my opponents said I was only deceiving Ghanaians to get votes. Have we not created the regions? We said Youth in Afforestation and Planting for Food and Jobs, we have done them. Whatever I promised they said I cannot do it. I always get headaches when I hear people saying this. I am going to fulfil my promises one after the other to shame my critics,” Nana Akufo-Addo noted.
Source: citi