Ebenezer Kojo Kum resigns as Chieftaincy Minister

The Minister for Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs, Ebenezer Kojo Kum has resigned from office.
He tendered his resignation letter to the President on Friday, February 3, 2023.
A statement issued by the Director of Communications, Office of the President, Eugene Arhin said President Nana Akufo-Addo has accepted the resignation of Mr Kum who is also the Member of Parliament for Ahanta West.
He’s asked the Minister of Local Government, Decentralisation and Rural Development, Dan Botwe to act as Caretaker Minister at the Ministry of Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs.