EC announces extension of voter exhibition exercise

The Electoral Commission (EC) has announced an extension of the voter exhibition exercise.
The exercise was expected to end on Friday, September 25 but it will now end on Sunday, September 27, 2020.
The extension became necessary as the process has been characterized by some challenges.
READ ALSO: EC holds emergency IPAC meeting over voter register challenges
The EC in a statement said: “The Commission is of the view that this extension will allow even more stakeholders to check and verify their voter registration details,”
It believes the extension will be “instrumental for the achievement of a clean and credible voters register.”
The Commission further urged the public “to take advantage of the extension by making time to verify their registration details.”
The EC began the voter exhibition exercise on September 18, 2020.
There have been widespread complaints about some missing names in the exercise.
The voter register exhibition exercise which will last for 8 days will afford registered voters the opportunity to match their details against what has been captured in the register and to confirm the registrations.
The EC has also introduced a mobile service through which registered voters can equally check and confirm their registration.
Voters using this service are to send their voter ID Numbers to the shortcode 1422 for their details, but can only effect corrections where necessary at the EC’s respective district offices.