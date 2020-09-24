EC holds emergency IPAC meeting over voter register challenges

The Electoral Commission will today, September 24, 2020, hold an emergency Interparty Advisory Committee (IPAC) meeting to discuss the challenges associated with the voter register.
The purpose of the meeting is to brief political parties on the challenges associated with voters exhibition exercise.
The NDC has expressed concerns over some names being omitted and this has resulted in John Dramani Mahama cutting short his tour of the Bono Region to address the challenge.
READ ALSO: NDC should call for an IPAC meeting over voter register challenges - EC
The NDC had earlier accused EC of deliberately deleting names of some people from the voters register in their stronghold.
The EC has denied the claims and said there work with machines and some of these challenges are normal.
In a statement released, the EC described the allegations as false.
Director of Electoral Services at the EC Dr. Serebour Quaicoe called on the NDC to ask for an IPAC meeting to resolve matters arrising.
"These are normal challenges with registration. The ID cards is important to facilitate the registration but you can vote without the ID. If there are things you don't understand you can call an IPAC meeting so we meet, the challenges are there and we appreciate them and that is why we do an exhibition exercise and rectify all the errors so that in the final register we have a credible one".
The EC began the voter exhibition exercise on September 18, 2020.
There have been widespread complaints about some missing names in the exercise.
The voter register exhibition exercise which will last for 8 days will afford registered voters the opportunity to match their details against what has been captured in the register and to confirm the registrations.
The EC has also introduced a mobile service through which registered voters can equally check and confirm their registration.
Voters using this service are to send their voter ID Numbers to the shortcode 1422 for their details, but can only effect corrections where necessary at the EC’s respective district offices.