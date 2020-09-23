NDC should call for an IPAC meeting over voter register challenges - EC

The Electoral Commission has urged the National Democratic Congress (NDC) to call for an Interparty Advisory Committee (IPAC) meeting to discuss the challenges associated with the voter register.
The NDC has expressed concerns over some names being omitted and this has resulted in John Dramani Mahama cutting short his tour of the Bono Region to address the challenge.
Director of Electoral Services at the EC Dr. Serebour Quaicoe says the challenges with the voter register are normal and not as serious as the NDC claims.
He asked the party to call for an IPAC meeting so they discuss all the issues.
"These are normal challenges with registration. The ID cards is important to facilitate the registration but you can vote without the ID. If there are things you don't understand you can call an IPAC meeting so we meet, the challenges are there and we appreciate them and that is why we do an exhibition exercise and rectify all the errors so that in the final register we have a credible one".
The NDC had earlier accused EC of deliberately deleting names of some people from the voters register in their stronghold.
The EC has denied the claims and said there work with machines and some of these challenges are normal.
NDC flagbearer John Mahama a Facebook post said the party will be addressing a major press conference on the issues in due course.
“I am cutting short my tour of the Bono Region to return to Accra because of the increasing reports of challenges with the voter register and the exhibition process. We’ll address a major press conference on the issues in due course,” '
The EC began the voter exhibition exercise on September 18, 2020.
There have been widespread complaints about some missing names in the exercise.
The voter register exhibition exercise which will last for 8 days will afford registered voters the opportunity to match their details against what has been captured in the register and to confirm the registrations.
The EC has also introduced a mobile service through which registered voters can equally check and confirm their registration.
Voters using this service are to send their voter ID Numbers to the shortcode 1422 for their details, but can only effect corrections where necessary at the EC’s respective district offices.