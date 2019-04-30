EC reshuffle: Dzakpasu, deputy reassigned

Eric Kofi Dzakpasu who is the Spokesperson for the Electoral Commission (EC) has been moved to the Volta Region.
The former head of the EC’s Public Affairs Department is now the Deputy Volta Regional Director.
Mr Dzakpasu is among over 30 other EC officials who have also been reshuffled.
Yusif Ayuba who was his deputy is said to be on his way to a yet-to-be-determined district elections office.
A deputy EC Chairperson in charge of Corporate Services, Dr Eric Bossman Asare, however, says the mass transfer is for nothing but purely administrative purposes.
According to him, Mr Kofi Dzakpasu has rather been promoted from the position of a Principal Electoral Officer to a Deputy Director at the Commission.
Read also: Reshuffle to hit EC headquarters, several officials to be reassigned
He explained the movements are the results of the creation of six additional regions which demand posting of officers to man operations of the new regions.
Mr Kofi Dzakpasu will replace the Deputy Volta Regional Director who has been moved to head the newly created Oti Region, Dr Bossman stated.
The EC is preparing for three major elections this year- District Assembly elections, Unit Committee elections and a referendum- ahead of the Presidential and Parliamentary elections next year.
Source: primenewsghana/ additional files from myjoyonline
Ghana News: Latest news in Ghana