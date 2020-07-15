EC's discrepancies in figures from Ashanti Region not a genuine mistake - Asiedu Nketia 

The General Secretary for the NDC Johnson Asiedu Nketia said the discrepancies in figures issued by the EC from the Ashanti Region is not a genuine mistake.
According to him, it is a replay of what happened in the 2008 elections when the NPP wanted to rig the elections but due to the vigilance of the NDC that did not happen.
He explained in an interview on Asempa FM that it is not possible for such mistakes to happen because at the end of every registration day forms are printed out which has the number of registered voters on it.
Asiedu Nketia believes that with this the EC cannot say it is a genuine mistake but rather an attempt to rig the general elections.
The first phase figures from the Ashanti Region was 423, 998 (19.13%)
Ashanti Regional Secretary of the NDC, Kwame Zu also in a press conference raised similar concerns.
“We believe that these acts are deliberate, carefully calculated and well-designed attempts to pad figures in the Ashanti Region. We have drawn the attention of the EC to the development and their district officers have confirmed our figures to be right. The regional leadership of the EC has also admitted that the figures are added but as usual, they claim the figures were entered in were errors. We are giving the EC 48 hours to as a matter of urgency publish the right figures for the first batch of the first phase of the registration exercise to safeguard the integrity of the new voters’ roll. We also serve notice that if the intention of the EC is to test our vigilance, then they are in for a marathon because we are monitoring them closely, from all angles and from all ranges and they cannot beat us to this game, we understand this game better.”
Kwame Zu said some of the areas they had recorded discrepancies are, Offinso North constituency and Afigya Sekyere East constituency where he alleged that the actual number of registrants had been doubled or tripled in the EC’s national tally.