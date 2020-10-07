Election 2020: John Mahama to file nomination today

The flagbearer for the National Democratic Congress (NDC) John Mahama is set to file his presidential nomination for the 2020 General Elections today, October 7, 2020, at the Electoral Commission Headquarters in Accra.
He is expected to file his nomination at 11:00 am this morning.
The EC in September, opened nominations for parliamentary and presidential candidates, adding that the filled out forms are to to be submitted between October 5 and October 9, 2020.
General Secretary for the NDC Johnson Asiedu Nketia is expected to lead a delegation to submit the forms on his behalf.
According to EC Chair, Jean Mensa, Presidential candidates wishing to contest the 2020 general election are required to pay a filing fee of ¢100,000 while parliamentary candidates will pay ¢10,000.
Mahama's main opponent President Akufo-Addo has submitted his nomination form.
Akufo-Addo urged the Electoral Commission to ensure a free and fair election on December 7, 2020.
The President is seeking a second term in office after defeating John Mahama in the 2016 election by about a million vote margin.
The President was accompanied by Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia.
The forms were received by the Returning Officer, Jean Mensa.
Receiving the nomination forms, the Chairperson of the EC, Jean Mensa, disclosed that two vetting teams have been set up to audit the nomination forms of all the aspirants for later confirmation.