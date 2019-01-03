Involve us in your plans and policies- NDC youth to aspirants

In order to achieve the target of capturing power in the 2020 general election, the Youth Wing of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has called on all the flag bearer aspirants to engage the youth of the party in their plans and policies.
According to the youth wing, engaging and involving the youth would go a long way to help the NDC in its grand plan of capturing power from the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP).
A Deputy National Youth Organiser of the NDC, Ms. Ruth Seddoh, said this during the 37th anniversary of the December 31 Revolution held at the Mandela Park in the Ashaiman Municipality in the Greater Accra Region last Monday.
Present at the function was the leader of the revolution and former President Flt Lt Jerry John Rawlings, national executive of the NDC, some flag bearer aspirants, former appointees, cadres, NDC Members of Parliament (MPs), as well as traditional rulers and other ethnic chiefs within the Ashaiman municipality.
“To our flag bearer aspirants, the youth want to hear more from you, we want to know what is in stock for us. While at it, be kindly reminded that we are in an internal contest, we are in this together, power in 2020 is our prime interest and we urge you all, don't divide us, unite us, don't use us, partner us,” she said.
“To those working towards victory 2020, we support you, we are motivated to help you achieve that dream. To my fellow youth, let's get together, let's work harder, let's help one another, Ghana is in crises due to poor leadership, we must change this government now,” she added.
The theme for this year’s commemoration was “Deepening the core principles of good leadership for political governance.”
Ms. Seddoh reminded the youth of the party of the essence of the December 31 Revolution and cautioned them not to let the history of the revolution be lost on anyone.
She said it was the revolution that gave birth to the NDC, a congress of diverse ideas, opinions and people who are united with a purpose.
Ms. Seddoh said the situation in the NDC was not the same as it started, noting that there was so much internal rancour, disrespect for leadership, name calling and character assassination.
Deputy National Youth Organiser of the NDC, Ms. Ruth Seddoh
“We recorded our worse defeat ever in 2016 and it seems we haven't gotten over it yet, the earlier we do and prepare for the task ahead of us, the better for us and the future of the masses.
READ ALSO: We’ll return to power and rescue you from NPP’s hardship – NDC to Ghanaians
“We are a social democratic party with principles of probity, accountability, and social justice. In all circumstances, the interest and welfare of the masses is always supreme in our considerations. Somehow, we faltered somewhere along the line, human became Zeus, with no listening ears and disregard for our youth and party hierarchy,” she said.
The deputy NDC youth organizer said current happenings in Ghana were not what Ghanaians were promised, stressing that corruption was at its peak.
She said Ghanaians and for that matter, NDC members do not have the luxury of time, therefore, there was the need for the party members to get together, win political power and fix the system. “It is possible. Ghanaians deserve better and we can do it better for them,” she added..
Ghana News: Latest news in Ghana