Equipping the police service : NPP paying lip service and celebrating mediocrity - Sammy Gyamfi

The National Communications Officer of the NDC has criticised the ruling NPP government of paying lip service and celebrating mediocrity in their efforts to provide adequate accoutrements for the Ghana Police Service.
Speaking on Joy FM's 'NewsFile' on Saturday, August 31, Sammy Gymafi said the recent issues of police killings in the country exposes our failure as a country to find solutions to the fundamental issues confronting the Ghana Police Service.
Commenting on the killing of two police officers at Gomoa Buduburam near Kasoa in the Central Region, Sammy Gyamfi noted that it seems little has been done by the current NPP government to retool the police service to carry out their duties of protecting citizens and maintaining law and order.
"This phenomenon exposes our failure as a country to address the most fundamental challenge of the Ghana Police Service which has to do with retooling and equipping our men in uniform to discharge their duties of maintaining law and order, I know that successive governments have contributed to the retooling of the police service.."
He added that much has been done in terms of retooling and equipping the police service during the tenure of the NDC between 2010 and 2016 "but we are not seeing much today in the area of retooling the Ghana Police Service, we are paying lip service and celebrating mediocrity."
Sammy Gyamfi further called on the government to stop the political talks and invest in the police service to prevent the avoidable deaths of both the policemen and citizens.
"The political talk is enough. The government must invest in the Police Service."
Kasoa police killing : Main suspect arrested
Ghana Police Service have arrested the main suspect who killed two police officers at Gomoa Buduburam near Kasoa in the Central Region.
According to Joy FM's report, the suspect Eric Kojo Duah was arrested at Akosombo in the Eastern Region while on his way to the Volta Region.
The information contained in the signal indicated that “policemen detailed on duty at Atimpoku bridge were alerted to arrest occupants of a black Golf car with registration number GW 5972-18 heading towards Volta region”.
Eric Duah was said to have a plaster on the left side of his face at the time of his arrest.
He is currently awaiting escort to Accra, the signal said.
