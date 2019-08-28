Two police officers killed, suspects arrested

Police have arrested two suspects in connection with the murder of two police officers at Buduburam in the Central Region.
According to a police statement, the vehicle, an unregistered Toyota Camry has also been retrieved together with some relevant articles.
The statement added that "both officers, stationed at Kasoa MTTD have been confirmed dead. The public is encouraged to remain calm and provide information to help weed out criminals in our society."
Police Officer murdered in Tamale
Armed robbers earlier this month also attacked a police checkpoint and shot dead a female officer in the Sagnarigu Municipality of the Northern Region.
The female officer was among three others who were stationed at a checkpoint close to a fuel filling station.
The robbers after attacking the officers also stole weapons belonging to them. The incident happened close to the Star filling station around 10 p.m.
Sources said empty shells recovered from the scene of the incident show the robbers used G3 weapons in the attack.
The four robbers, according to Joy News sources, approached the checkpoint in an ash-coloured saloon car and were signalled to stop.
The sources say the robbers who were all armed, dressed in military camouflage and wearing face masks and dessert boots suddenly got down and shot at one of the female police officers killing her instantly.
The other policewoman, in her attempt to take cover, stumbled and fell and her weapon together with that of the deceased were taken by the robbers.
The third officer who had then taken cover fired at the robbers but the robbers managed to escape with the two weapons.
