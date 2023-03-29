Ernest Kobeah withdraws from NDC flagbearership race

Businessman Ernest Kwaku Kobeah has withdrawn from the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Presidential race.
This comes after Kobeah, who is a modern sewage system specialist and doubles as the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of City Experts Limited Group in the UK, submitted his letter to the NDC’s elections committee on Wednesday, March 29.
However, Kobeah's decision to pull out of the race is not immediately known.
His vetting on Tuesday was suspended and was expected to continue today.
He has expressed gratitude to the National Executives of the party after submitting his letter.
Meanwhile, former President John Dramani Mahama, former Finance Minister Dr. Kwabena Duffour and former Kumasi Mayor Kojo Bonsu have been cleared to contest in the NDC’s May 13 primaries.