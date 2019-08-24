NDC primaries : Felix Ofosu Kwakye wins parliamentary slot for Abura Asebu Kwamankese

Former Deputy Communications Minister, Felix Ofosu Kwakye has been elected as National Democratic Congress (NDC) parliamentary candidate for the Abura Asebu Kwamankese Constituency in the Central Region.
Results at the end of polls indicate that he beat seven others with 360 votes out of the total 1,175 votes cast.
Having been elected by delegates of the party in the constituency, Kwakye Ofosu is most likely to face strong competition from the NPP’s Elvis Morris Donko who is the current MP for the area.
Felix Ofosu Kwakye was one of the NDC bigwigs to join the parliamentary race.
Full results
Kwaku Kakamu Aggrey = 201
Felix Kwakye Ofosu = 360
Francis Aduafo =118
John Kwadjo Tawiah = 20
Thomas Prepeh = 35
Amos Arhin = 20
Nana Ama Brown = 327
Pius Ato Essando = 94
