NDC primaries: Adentan delegates snub Oye Lithur for Ramadan

Nana Oye Lithur, a former Minister for Gender, Children and Social Protection, lost out to Mohammed Adamu Ramadan as to who represents the National Democratic Congress (NDC) as parliamentary candidate for 2020 general elections.
Mohammed Adamu Ramadan represented the NDC in the 2016 elections but lost to the NPP candidate.
Mohammed Adamu Ramadan polled 730 votes to Nana Oye Lithur’s 559 votes.
Nana Oye Lithur, who is a lawyer was a known human rights advocate and served as Gender Minister in the Mahama government.
