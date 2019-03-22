Fight against Vigilantism: NDC responds to NPP letter, wants peace council to mediate dialogue

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) have responded to the New Patriotic Party's (NPP) letter which invited the former for a dialogue over the disbandment of vigilante groups.
In a letter signed by the General Secretary of the NDC, Asiedu Nketia, he thanked the NPP for taking steps to ensure that both parties dialogue to end vigilantism.
However, the NDC asked the National Peace Council to serve as a mediator for the dialogue the President Akufo-Addo has requested in order for the two major parties to find a solution to the party militia menace in the country.
They also asked the National Peace Council to select a venue for the much-awaited dialogue.
The NPP in their letter asked the NDC to propose a venue of their choice for the meeting. The NDC in response have also charged the National Peace Council to decide the venue and time for the meeting which they will avail themselves.
There seems to be a way forward regarding the calls for the disbandment of Political vigilante groups.
The NDC letter read :“we are gratified that you have, in agreement with our view, confirmed our position that this discussion has to be a multi-stakeholder engagement.
“In furtherance to this, we have taken the liberty to request the National Peace Council to kindly exercise its statutory mandate and assume the role of Mediator in the deliberations on the above subject.
“We hold ourselves ready to meet you at any venue and date the National Peace Council may propose,” the statement signed by the party’s General Secretary Johnson Asiedu Nketia.
