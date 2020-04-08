Finance Minister expected in Parliament over COVID-19 budget

The Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta is expected to be in Parliament today to seek approval of how Ghana intends to spend over $200m in the fight against COVID-19.
Parliament was on an indefinite suspension but the Speaker sent a notice recalling members to the House to consider urgent business.
Before the suspension, the House approved a request to lower the cap on the Stabilization Fund from $300 million to $100 million.
The Finance Minister is expected to present a statement to the House that will provide details of the government’s Cornavirus Alleviation Programme.
READ ALSO: MPs return to Parliament today for emergency sitting over COVID-19
A notice signed by Kate Addo Director of Public Affairs in Parliament read "The Minister of Finance is scheduled to present a policy statement to the House in accordance with standing order 70 clause 2 on matters relating to government measures to curb the spread of the coronavirus disease as well as to facilitate the transaction of any other business".
The House is also expected to approve the appointment of Ledzokuku MP, Bernard Okoe-Boye as Deputy Health Minister.
The government has put out several measures to deal with the pandemic, mass testing, contact tracing are a few ways they are trying to curb the spread of the disease.
The Minority, however, has threatened to drag the Speaker to the Supreme Court over his decision to suspend the House indefinitely last week.
According to the Minority, the Speaker was supposed to adjourn the House rather than suspending it indefinitely. They described the act as illegal.
Ghana's COVID-19 case count is currently 287 with 5 deaths.