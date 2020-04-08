MPs return to Parliament today for emergency sitting over COVID-19

Members of Parliament are expected to return to the House today April 8, 2020, for a two-day emergency sitting.
They have been recalled to deal with urgent matters in the fight against coronavirus.
The Minority has expressed their dissatisfaction over the directive to recall them just 3 days after the Speaker suspended the House indefinitely.
They vowed to drag the Speaker to court over what they described as 'illegal' directive.
In a communique to Members of Parliament, the Speaker invoked his rights under Order Six of the Standing Orders of Parliament.
“I, Right Honourable Professor Aaron Michael Oquaye, Speaker of Parliament, do hereby direct that, the parliament of Ghana shall, notwithstanding anything to the contrary, resume sittings of the first meeting of the fourth session… on Wednesday, the 8th of April 2020…” he wrote.
MPs are being called to approve some of the measures to contain the COVID-19 outbreak which President Nana Akufo-Addo announced in his address to the nation on Sunday.
The House is also expected to approve the appointment of Ledzokuku MP, Bernard Okoe-Boye as Deputy Health Minister.
Ghana's COVID-19 case count is currently 287 with 5 deaths.