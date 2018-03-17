Former MP accuses Majority Leader of disrupting the passage of RTI bill

Majority Leader Osei Kyei Mensah Bonsu has been accused by George Loh of sabotaging the passage of the much-awaited RTI Bill into Law during the sixth Parliament.
According to the Former Vice Chair on Parliament’s Constitutional, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs Committee, George Loh the Right to Information Bill, RTI Bill which was drafted in 1999 and reviewed in 2003, 2005 and 2007 was left with only three readings in Parliament to become law in 2016 but Majority Leader Osei Kyei Mensah Bonsu then a Minority Leader stated on the floor of Parliament that his colleagues in the Minority are not interested in passing the Bill.
“We had shepherded the bill and we were left with just a few clauses. But you know when it got to the crunch and we were supposed to do it…it was the opposition leader then, Osei Kyei Mensah-Bonsu, who said there were better things they [Minority] are thinking about, [Mensah-Bonsu said] our people are not willing to do it, we would not want to do it. We [NPP Minority members] have had a meeting and we think that this is not the right time so when we [NPP] come [to power] we will pass it,”
Speaking on Citi FM’s news analysis show The Big Issue today March 17, 2018, the former MP for North Dayi Constituency, George Loh clarified that the committee he headed as Vice Chair did all the necessary amendments to the bill to get it passed but the then Minority were adamant.
He added that if the current government is interested in getting the bill passed, it can be done in just three days.
“So in actual fact, in three days, if the government is minded to ensure that the Attorney General comes to sit in Parliament and be part of this bill, it could be passed. We have done all the work. We’ve incorporated all the suggestions and did all the necessary engagements,” he added.
Meanwhile, President Akufo Addo has assured Ghanaians that his government will take the necessary steps to get the RTI passed in no time.
Addressing Ghanaians at the 61st Independence Day parade in Accra on March 6, 2018, Nana Akufo disclosed that in addition to the creation of the Special Prosecutor’s office, his government will champion the passage of the Right to Information bill.
