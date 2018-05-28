Former NDC appointee endorses Alban Bagbin for President?

Betty Mould Iddrisu, former Attorney-General and Minister of Justice under the past National Democratic Congress (NDC) government has stated that the second deputy Speaker of Parliament Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin, is a presidential material.
Betty Mould Iddrisu, who is currently a national Vice Chairperson of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), said Alban Bagbin is a seasoned lawyer with vast experience in governance and politics.
The comment by Betty Mould Iddrisu was in response to a question asked by a party member, who wanted to know from her if indeed Alban Bagbin, could be a Presidential material for the Party in the 2020 polls.
“Alban Bagbin is my husband and he is a very good person,” she said. Betty Mould Iddrisu told Tema East NDC Executives at a naming ceremony organized by the constituency Zongo Caucus co-ordinator, Alhaji Zibo Abdulai, that Alban Bagbin has a unique brainpower whose contribution to the country’s democracy cannot be measured.
Ahead of the NDC internal election to elect a flagbearer for the 2020 general elections, Member of Parliament for the Nadoli-Kaleo constituency, Alban Bagbin and former President John Mahama have hinted of plans to vie for the NDC’s flagbearership, others including the former boss of the National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA), Sylvester Mensah, former Vice-Chancellor of the University for Professional Studies, Accra (UPSA), Prof. Joshua Alabi, former Trades and Industry Minister, Ekow Spio Garbrah, have all declared their intention to contest.
Betty Mould Iddrisu also used the occasion, which took place at Tema Community one, site two, to commend Tema East NDC Executives and aspirants present including; Kempes Ofosuware, a former Tema Metropolitan Chief Executive and Mr Issah Alhassan, Assemblyman of the area for the spirit of Unity.