NDC flagbearership: Former NDC appointee ridicules Mahama

A former appointee of the Mahama administration and erstwhile Ghana Consul General to Dubai, Daniel Osei, has ridiculed his former boss’ decision to contest the NDC flagbearership position.
The former appointee said John Mahama is super incompetent to lead the party or become the head of state of Ghana for the second time.
Former President John Mahama, broke his silence on May 19, saying, he has listened to the calls of the teeming NDC members and will not disappoint them when the party presents the guidelines for selecting a new leader.
In a Facebook post on May 19, 2018, John Mahama said, “to you, the teeming supporters and sympathizers calling and requesting me to declare my intentions for the future, I wish to assure you today, that as a servant-leader, I have listened to your calls and reflected. I will not disappoint you even as we await the publication of the party’s guidelines for selecting a new leader”.
Even before John Mahama declared his intention to contest for the NDC flagbearership position, some NDC stalwarts including, Allotey Jacobs, Victor Smith, Kofi Adams and other top executives had been rooting for John Mahama's come back.
Speaking in a radio interview, Daniel Osei revealed that John Mahama is currently running the show in NDC especially through the Unity Walk because he is financially sound.
Daniel Osei went on to allege that other aspirants have been sidelined in the ‘unity walk’ activities because they do not have the financial muscle.
On the contrary, Central Regional chairman of the NDC, Bernard Allotey Jacobs, has projected that several NDC members will suffer stroke and others will die if former President John Mahama declines to contest the 2020 presidential election.
“If John Mahama decides not to contest, we will be highly disappointed, people will faint, people will be shocked, others will get stroke, in fact, others will die…,” he said.
Allotey Jacobs claimed that many in the NDC including the Council of Elders and the structures of the party, which President Mahama has consulted have given him the green light to lead the NDC again.
“It’s long overdue, Council of Elders, all the structures in the NDC including those who matter, all the people who pull strings in the party and almost 95% of the people in the party are encouraging him to contest…,” he said in a radio interview.