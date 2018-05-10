Freddie Blay to pick nomination forms on Thursday

The acting National Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Freddie Blay will pick his nomination forms at the Headquarters of the party to contest the National Chairman position.
The party opened nominations for the various national positions on May 3, 2018 which ends on Thursday May 10, 2018.
Mr. Blay, who is the Fist Vice Chairman of the NPP, has been acting as the National Chairman since October 23, 2015, when the then incumbent Chairman, Paul Afoko was suspended indefinitely as the National Chairman of the opposition New Patriotic Party.
He would therefore want delegates of the ruling party to cement his position as the National Chairman at the National Delegates Congress to be held in the Eastern Regional Capital, Kofiridua on June 15, 2018.
The decision to suspend Mr. Afoko was taken at an emergency National Executive Committee meeting at the party’s headquarters at Asylum Down in Accra.
The party’s Council of Elders in a 7-page letter, in September 2015, to the NPP’s Disciplinary Committee, ordered that steps be taken to suspend Mr. Paul Afoko from the position of Chairman of the largest opposition party.
After several invitations to Mr. Afoko to appear before the Disciplinary Committee were not honoured, the Committee decided to recommend Mr. Afoko's suspension.
The party’s First Vice Chairman, Mr. Blay, therefore convened and chaired a meeting which endorsed recommendation to suspend the embattled Chairman Afoko.
Mr. Afoko was accused by party supporters of working against the then party’ flagbearer, Nana Akufo-Addo’s, chances of winning the 2016 elections.
President Akufo-Addo, who was then flagbearer, was not at the meeting that suspended Mr. Afoko.
Also absent were the then General Secretary Kwabena Agyepong and Second Vice Chairman Sammy Crabbe, who are close associates of Mr. Afoko.
Also to pick his nominations forms on Thursday is Omari Wadie who is contesting for the first vice chairmanship race.
