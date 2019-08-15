Ga Paramountcy tells Prez Akufo-Addo to call his people to order

The Ga Paramountcy has asked President Nana Akufo-Addo to call to order, four of his appointees and the Accra Regional Police commander for refusing to recognise Boni King Tackie Adama Latse II as the rightful Ga Mantse.
It mentioned the Greater Accra Regional Minister Ismael Ashitey, Chieftaincy and Culture Minister Kofi Dzamesi, Council of State member Stanley Nii Adjiri Blankson and Director of Operations at the presidency, Lord Commey as the appointees who have refused to accord Adama Latse II the “respect and rights” he deserves as Ga Mantse.
King Tackie Adama Latse II was on April 24, 2015 gazetted as the Ga Mantse, but the Ga stool claims the president’s men and the police commander have deliberately prevented him from performing traditional rites as the legitimate Ga Mantse.
“They have refused to respect and abide by a confirmation letter from the National House of Chiefs indicating that the rightful Ga Mantse is Boni King Tackie Adama Latse II,” the stool has claimed.
A statement from the office of the Ga Mantse copied to 3news.com claimed the appointees have teamed up to remove Adama Latse II from the stool house and the Ga Mantse Palace, and allowed Dr Kelvin Tackie, “a self-imposed Ga Mantse” to occupy the Ga stool house.
Ahead of the celebration of this year’s Homowo by the Ga-Dangme people scheduled for August 17, the stool said the President’s men have been disallowing Adama Latse II perform the ‘Kpokoi’ rite, but have been offering police protection to Dr Kelvin Tackie to perform that rite.
Nii Adjiri Blankson, Lord Commey, and Ishmael Ashitey, according to the Ga Stool, do not have lineage to the Ga paramountcy hence they “should stay clear of the Ga Paramountcy Stool issues”.
For the stool, the issues have gone on for too long, and warned any further delay in recognising the legitimate chief “could cause mayhem”, which according to the stool, have been prevented all this while.
“The patience of the people and the youth have run out and indications are that they can no longer wait,” the Ga stool warned.
It thus wants the Council of State, Parliament, the National Peace Council and religious bodies in the country to intervene in the matter.
Meanwhile, the statement said, “it is the wish of Nii Ga that the Homowo will be celebrated in a peaceful and joyful manner devoid of any acrimony to usher in a new calendar year for the Ga-Dangme people”.
Source: 3news.com