Ghana Beyond Aid Committee members must resign over 'Kenya' gaffe - Ras Mubarak

Mr Ras Mubarak who is the Member of Parliament for Kumbungu in the Northern Region says the Ghana Beyond Aid Committee members must resign for using Kenya’s skyline as cover for the Ghana Beyond Aid Charter.
The 61-page document generated a lot of criticisms over their Kenya cover page. The document was put together by a committee headed by the senior minister, Yaw Osafo Maafo was launched by President Akufo-Addo on May Day with a cover page depicting high rise buildings over a green landscape.
The committee on Friday issued a statement apologising for the use of Kenya’s skyline as cover for the Ghana Beyond Aid Charter.
The committee apologising also said it will ensure that the cover page of the charter will be replaced before it is distributed to stakeholders.
Ras Mubarak, however, believes their apology is not enough and they will have to resign.
“I feel so embarrassed and government minions should spare us. You see a spirited defence of this very embarrassing spectacle.
They are telling Ghanaians that we shouldn’t worry about the cover of the document; we should focus on the substance. But if you were to go inside the substance you will even realize that there are a bundle of contradictions.”
“Instead of apologising to Ghanaians they should be tendering their resignation…we don’t expect this level of embarrassment to go unpunished.”
Below is the statement
READ ALSO: