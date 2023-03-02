Ghana does not need a "matrimakw3" leader - Mahama

Former President Mahama has called on Ghanaians to choose him as their next President to steer the country out of the current economic predicaments.
Speaking at his campaign launch on the theme "Building the Ghana We Want Together’ in the Volta Region at the University of Health and Allied Sciences (UHAS) Mahama said at this stage what Ghana needs is someone who is experienced and a unifier.
READ ALSO: I'm set, ready to build the Ghana we want together with you - Mahama
“At this stage Ghana demands experience not experiment. Ghana demands togetherness, not divisiveness,” he stated.
According to Mahama, he is offering himself for public office at this time because he appreciates the enormity of the task ahead owing to the level of damage that has been done to our country by this government.
"I also know that such a mountainous task requires a steady, unifying and experienced hand to build the Ghana we want together," he said.
"This is no time for experimentation, Ghana at this time doesn't need a try me too leader."
He described the 2024 elections as the most important and defining elections in the history of the country given the “most difficult and challenging period of our history” in the past six years.
He described the Akufo-Addo-led administration as “clueless and at many times callous”.
“We are saddled with debt we simply cannot pay,” he pointed out, adding also that the current administration has subjected the country to ignominy in the eyes of the international community
Mahama will be fighting for the NDC flagbearership slot with Finance Minister, Dr. Kwabena Duffuor, former Mayor of Kumasi, Kojo Bonsu and businessman, Ernest Kwaku Krobea on May 13.
If successful he will be facing a new candidate from the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) as President Akufo-Addo, whom he once defeated in 2012, is not longer eligible to contest.