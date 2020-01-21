Ghanaians now understand the need to kick against new voters' register - Afriyie Ankrah

Director of Elections for the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Elvis Afriyie Ankrah says many Ghanaians now understand the need to kick against the Electoral Commission's decision to compile a new voters' register.
He said this as the NDC, led other opposition political parties to demonstrate against EC's decision to compile a new voters' register in Kumasi.
The demonstration dubbed 'Yenpeni' held today January 21, saw many clad in red, they held placards some of which read " Pay striking teachers, don't waste money on the needless register, Nana Addo we still need more roads, hospitals and portable water'.
Mr Ankrah says Ghanaians have now bought into their idea to kick against the new voters' register.
"When we started this campaign against the new voters' register weeks ago people did not understand the issues, one thing is clear, now majority of Ghanaians understand the real issues. We have 18 civil society groups supporting our course, the truth and facts in our argument has made it clear the EC is on the path of destruction".
The EC's decision to introduce a new voters' register has been met with fierce resistance from some eight political parties.
The Commission, however, insists the current register is not fit for purpose and its incoming register is enhanced with better security features.
The EC has stated that changing the voters' register is to have more credible voters register saying the current one is over-stretched and a new one will protect its credibility.
According to political parties, the justification by the EC for a new voters' register is unacceptable and will ''amount to complete wastage and needless spending of limited state resources''.
Meanwhile, the EC says the compilation of a new voters' register for the 2020 general elections will begin in April despite the lack of consensus over the matter.