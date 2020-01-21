Kumasi: NDC, other parties demonstrate against new voters' register (Photos)

The biggest opposition party, the NDC is leading a coalition of like-minded opposition political parties to demonstrate through the streets of Kumasi against the Electoral Commission's decision to compile a new voters' register.
The agitated parties say there is no need for a new voters’ register, arguing that the electoral governing body is engaged in frivolous spending.
The Commission, however, insists the current register is not fit for purpose and its incoming register is enhanced with better security features.
Meanwhile, the EC says the compilation of a new voters' register for the 2020 general elections will begin in April despite the lack of consensus over the matter.