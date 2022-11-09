Gov’t not training mercenaries – Nitiwul

Minister for Defence, Dominic Nitiwul has rubbished claims by the Minority in Parliament that the government is training mercenaries at the Jubilee House to disrupt the 2024 general elections.
Addressing the media on Tuesday, Nitiwul described the allegations as baseless pointing out that the government does not intend to compromise the security of the State.
His reaction comes after the Ranking Member for the Defence and Interior Committee of Parliament, James Agalga, noted that their attention had been drawn to an exposé by Mr. Kelvin Tailor, a Ghanaian journalist based in the United States, which suggested the recruitment and training of mercenaries by the Government operatives based at the Jubilee House to cause chaos and mayhem in the country and blame the political opposition.
Nitiwul stressed that the government has not brought anybody into the Jubilee House, who is not a soldier, who is not a Police, or who is not into national security.
“We have not done such a thing since we came into power and we don’t intend to do it. No evidence of that nature,” he stated.
He however assured Ghanaians that after President Akufo-Addo will hand over power to a duly elected President on January 7, 2025.
“Let me state to you that this President will hand over to the duly elected President of Ghana on the 7th of January, 2025,” Mr. Nitiwul said.
“The duly elected President would be chosen by the people of Ghana, nobody will interfere in the affairs of the people of Ghana, not from the Military, not from the Police, not from any politician.
“The people of Ghana will line-up on the 7th of December 2024 cast their votes, whoever emerges President will be swown-in on the 7th of January, 2025.”