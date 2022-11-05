Martin Kpebu is inciting Ghanaians against government - Richard Ashiagbah

The Communications Director for NPP, Richard Ashiagbah has argued that the lead convener of the ‘Ku Me Preko Reloaded’ demonstration, lawyer Martin Kpebu is inciting citizenry against the government.
Speaking in an interview, he stressed that the protest is a deliberate attempt by Mr. Kpebu thus should be condemned by all well meaning Ghanaians.
“The key point for me which is different for me in this case is that it appears my brother Martin Kpebu is going on emotive tangent and where I find it almost destabilizing in his conversation is to incite the population against the person or President, against the person of the Vice President and the Finance Minister. It is almost personal,” he said.
Private legal practitioner, Martin Kpebu on Saturday led hundreds of demonstrators, demanding the immediate resignation of President Akufo-Addo over Ghana’s current economic woes.
The protestors who were clad in red and black attires holding placards with inscriptions such as: Adinkra Symbol of failure, Boo the President, Sika mpɛ mismanagement, Protect Journalists, impeach the President, the battle over the Lord sef, among others.
Ghanaians are faced with incessant increases in fuel prices, general economic hardship, soaring inflation, depreciating currency among others.
Government is currently seeking support from the International Monetary Fund to help salvage the ailing economy.