Gov't working to remove Domelevo from office for his fight against corruption - NDC alleges

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) are alleging that the government is working in secrecy to kick the Auditor-General Daniel Yao Domelevo out of office.
The NDC says this plan by the government is as a result of Mr Domelevo resisting interference in his work.
The NDC in a news conference today November 25, 2019, chaired by their General Secretary, Johnson Asiedu Nketia says the government are bent on getting him out of office after he had accused the Ministry of Finance and the Senior Minister Yaw Osafo-Marfo of contracting Kroll Associates in 2017 to recover assets from identified wrongdoers; investigate allegations of wrongdoing among others, paid the company an amount of US$1 million (equivalent of GH¢4,890,000), yet there was no evidence of work done.
"With the Auditor-General's intensified steps to reclaim the illegal payment made by the Senior Minister Yaw Osafo-Marfo, certain backdoor stuff are being done to have him removed. Instead of government chasing the thief they are rather chasing the policeman who is chasing the thief.
"Because he has resisted direct resistance with his work which is constitutionally insulated from interference they want him out," Mr Asiedu Nketia said.
He added that the NDC have picked up information that in the coming days a Civil Society group will petition the President to remove the Auditor General from office.
Auditor-General, Daniel Domelevo recently in a letter has asked the Economic and Organized Crime Office (EOCO) to stop exceeding its jurisdiction by investigating alleged procurement breaches in the Ghana Audit Service.
Mr Domelevo noted that EOCO no longer had jurisdiction to investigate corruption-related offices.
The investigation centred on the procurement of buses by the service in 2018.
The Auditor-General has also discovered $3.4b in unpaid penalties relating to the Petroleum Holding Fund.