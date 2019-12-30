Government to extend the Free SHS policy to TVET institutions - Bawumia

The Akufo-Addo led government has set its sight on extending the Free Senior High School policy to Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) institutions.
This was made known by Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia who was speaking at the 39th edition of the Kristo Asafo Mission of Ghana annual Technology and Agricultural Exhibition in Accra on Sunday, December 29, 2019.
Dr. Bawumia said there is a multi-pronged approach to the push for greater attention to TVET.
“The resolve by the government of President Akufo-Addo is to make technical and vocational education a major component of our educational curriculum.
“The first component of the President’s TVET project comprises upgrading of some 35 National and Vocational Training Institutes as well as Colleges of Education that specialize in technology; refurbishing the existing infrastructure and construction of new Head office, 10 regional offices and 5 apprenticeship offices; and procurement of equipment for 26 trades and ICT equipment for all 34 NVTI centres.
“It also includes competency based training to cover 700 trainers across 34 NVTIs; a major revision of the curricula of TVET schools to make them relevant to the needs of Ghana’s changing economy; and transport facilities, including the provision of a 33-seater bus for each of the 34 NVTIs and 4×4 Pickups for the head office and regional offices.”
He also said the government is constructing 20 states of the art TVET institutions in all regions. There is also a $130 million project for the construction of training workshops for 5 polytechnics and technical universities together with 10 technical institutes in areas such as mechanical engineering, automobile engineering, civil engineering, welding engineering and others.
After the event, he took to his Instagram page to announce that government intends to extend Free SHS to TVET.
About Free SHS
The Free SHS policy is a Government of Ghana initiative introduced by the President Nana Akuffo-Addo administration in September 2017. The policy had been a major campaign policy prior to the election of President Akuffo-Addo in 2016.