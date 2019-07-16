New GRA Board Chair lacks integrity, remove him - Inusah Fuseini

The Ranking Member of the Legal and Constitutional Committee of Parliament, Inusah Fuseini says Kwame Owusu lacks the integrity to be appointed as board chair of the Ghana Revenue Authority, GRA.
According to him, the nominee, Mr Owusu lacks the integrity required of such high office.
Ghana Integrity initiative, OccupyGhana and the Centre for Democratic Development has also questioned the latest appointment especially in the wake of concerns that the transport Ministry has not provided details of an investigation conducted into the allegations that Mr Owusu has supervised the renovation of his two-bedroom residence at the cost of GHS 1 million.
Speaking to JoyFM, the ranking member of the legal and constitutional committee of Parliament, Inusah Fuseini said :
''He has no business heading any public institution, he does not know public service. He is not a public servant because a public servant acts in the interest of the public. So if the public comes and demands answers from you, you are under duty to provide answers to the questions and not talk down on them. Now, this is Ghana Maritime Authority, today he is going to GRA where the integrity of the person is required to be high and clearly, I don't see that in him''.
In a press statement issued Monday, the Ghana Integrity Initiative, GII, stated that the appointment of the former Managing Director of the Ghana Maritime Authority, Mr Owusu as the Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Ghana Revenue Authority has evoked disappointment among the public particularly because of the events preceding his exit from his previous job and called on the President for the removal of Mr Owusu .