Group petitions CHRAJ to investigate Mahama over 'car gift' to NDC

A group calling itself, Truth and Accountability Forum (TAF) have petitioned the Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ), to investigate former President John Mahama over the 40 Nissan Pick Up and Renault Duster Saloon cars he donated to his party the National Democratic Congress (NDC).
Mahama donated the cars to the NDC ahead of its flagbearer elections in February.
The group says Mr. Mahama breached Section 238 of the Criminal Offenses Act of 1960 with his donation.
Executive Director of the Forum Saaka Salia speaking to Citi News called on CHRAJ to act on their petition.
“They bought those vehicles and presented them in order to buy the contents. Article (55) of the Constitution enjoins every individual and political parties to run in democratic ways therefore if you have someone who is running a show in his or her political party in a manner that is undemocratic then it is cause for concern.
“We demand a probe into the vehicles that were presented. You remember Goosie Tanoh had cause to register his misgiving and disquiet about the fact that John Mahama was using money and other resources to outsmart them in the race and I think CHRAJ needs to come out there and do the investigation.”
In April, Mr. Mahama donated over 20 vehicles to the NDC, saying it was to enhance the operational capacity of the party’s regional offices.
It was widely claimed at the time that the Nissan pickups and Renault Duster saloon cars were donated by various benefactors to support Mr. Mahama during the party’s internal presidential primaries.
