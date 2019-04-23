PHOTOS: Mahama donates over 20 vehicles to NDC

The presidential candidate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama, has presented over 20 vehicles to the party.
This he says will enhance the operational capacity of the party's regional offices.
The vehicles he presented which were Nissan pickup vehicles and Renault Duster Saloon Cars came from various benefactors to support the former President during the recent internal NDC presidential primaries.
The vehicles were however not deployed for the campaign.
John Mahama handing over the vehicles to the NDC National Chairman, Samuel Ofosu Ampofo promised to intensify his efforts to raise logistics and resources for the party in the run-up to the campaign for Victory 2020.
Read also: Mahama has a lot to offer Ghanaians-Ofosu Kwakye
Samuel Ofosu Ampofo thanked Mr Mahama and assured him that the vehicles will be used to campaign vigorously for his re-election as President in the 2020 election.