Hannah Bissiw beats Magoo to NDC Women’s Organiser position

Dr Louisa Hannah Bissiw has been re-elected as the Women’s Organiser of the National Democratic Congress (NDC).
She beat her contender Margaret Ansei, popularly known as Magoo, by 71 votes in the election that took place at the University of Cape Coast in the Central Region.
Dr Hannah Bissiw polled 433 out of the valid votes cast and Magoo polled 362 votes.
On her part, the Women’s Organiser-elect, Hanna Bissiw called for hard work and admonished supporters to move away from personality following and work toward winning the 2024 general elections.
“This victory is a victory for women in the NDC. I want to make everyone aware that hard work pays, and it is not a crime to work hard for the party you love. As Pablo said there is one common enemy and that is the New Patriotic Party under President Akufo-Addo,” she said.
“We must go out there and win more souls to win the elections come 2024.”
Also, Abigail Elorm (348) and Felicia Dzifa Tegah (260) were elected Deputy National Women’s Organisers.
Meanwhile, George Opare Addo retained his position as the National Youth Organiser, beating closest contender Yaw Brogya Genfi.
The elections make way for the party’s National Delegates’ Congress, which is scheduled to be held at the Accra Sports Stadium on Saturday, December 17.