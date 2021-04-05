Haruna Iddrisu isn't corrupt, he's a man of steel - Kyei Mensah Bonsu

Majority Leader Osei Kyei Mensah Bonsu has jumped to the defence of Minority Leader Haruna Iddrisu following calls by some minority members for his removal.
One of such advocates is former Member of Parliament for Kumbugu, Ras Mubarak who called for a total overhaul of the minority leadership for endorsing the approval of the Finance Minister Ken Ofori Atta's nomination.
Speaking on Beyond the Probe on Joy News, Osei Kyei Mensah Bonsu said even though this is an NDC matter, it will be unfortunate if these calls are heeded.
"On these matters, it is most unfortunate. The issue is people got excited with the election of Alban Bagbin as Speaker and thought that they were going to have their day any time they wish. The calls for his resignation is their own internal matter but it will be unfortunate"
Asked by the host of the programme Emefa Apawu if Mr Iddrisu is corrupt he responded "Not that I know of, Haruna is a man of steel".
The struggles within the NDC saw Member of Parliament for North Tongu Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa resigning from Parliament's Appointment Committee.
Ablakwa made known his resignation in a letter dated March 30 to Speaker Alban Kingsford Bagbin, explaining his decision was “after days of careful reflection and thoughtful considerations.”
Though he cited no reason, this has been linked to some concerns raised over the NDC leadership’s role in acting contrary to the party’s agreement on decision making in the Parliament, with the approval of Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta being recent.
However the Chief Whip of the NDC, Mohammed Mubarak Muntaka has rejected claims that his party is in crisis.
He assured that the party is in control and maintains “we are not in crisis”.