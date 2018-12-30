Haruna Iddrisu to run for 5th straight term as MP

Member of Parliament (MP) for Tamale South constituency of the Northern Region Haruna Iddrisu says he will seek re-election for the 5th term.
Haruna Iddrisu who is the Minority Leader made this announcement after reports in the media suggested that he will not be running for the seat in 2020.
“I will use today’s opportunity to formally announce that I will seek re-election as Member of Parliament for Tamale South constituency and renew my mandate to serve the people of Tamale with humility and integrity and with dedicated service,” he told members of his constituency at Tangni, a farming community in the Tamale Metropolitan Assembly.
He noted that he cherishes “the opportunity to have served these years and I will cherish some additional opportunities in terms of elongating my service to the people of Ghana and to the people of Tamale as Member of Parliament.”
Therefore, come 2020, I will run formally as a member of parliament, candidate as you may wish to call it for the Tamale South constituency,” he added.
Mr. Iddrisu, who is said to be the only parliamentary candidate in the Northern Region to have won at all polling stations in the last elections in 2016, made the announcement while commissioning a rural electrification project for the constituency, over the weekend.
Haruna Iddrisu during the John Mahama led administration played a significant role in connecting electricity to 38 farming communities including Wamale, Chanzeni, Nanton Zuo, Baglahi, Chicheli, Labariga, Parishe among others.
