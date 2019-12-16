I hope Akufo-Addo hands over a peaceful country to me in 2021 - Mahama

Former President John Mahama says he hopes President Akufo-Addo will hand over a peaceful Ghana to him come January 2021.
Mahama made this known in a Facebook post on December 16, 2019, while expressing his gratitude to the people of Adidome for their support for the NDC over the years said: "At the Grand Durbar to climax the Mafi Hogbetsotso Festival at Adidome on Saturday, I thanked the chiefs and people for their continuous support for the National Democratic Congress (NDC) since 1992".
“I was also hopeful that, just as President Rawlings handed over a peaceful country to President Kufour and he did same by handing over a peaceful country to President Atta Mills; I took over and handed over a peaceful country to President Akufo-Addo, he will hand over a peaceful country in January 2021”.
Mahama on Saturday, December 14, 2019, charged members of his party to "stand together" and "rescue the nation from hardship" in the 2020 general elections.
He made this known in the Volta Region at the burial service for the late Victoria Adzo Adzagli-Ametefee, wife of Mr. Henry Ametefee, Volta Regional Chairman of NDC.
He asked them to remain prayerful for the party and work for its victory next year, adding, "We dare not fail the country."
He said the wish of the late Mrs. Ametefee was to see the NDC in power in 2020 and urged members of the Party to get to work.