I'll allow a seamless flow of debate in Parliament - Bagbin assures new MPs

Speaker of Parliament Alban Bagbin has assured Members of the 8th Parliament that he will ensure a seamless flow of debate in the House.
Mr Bagbin speaking at an orientation and induction seminar for new Members of Parliament said he will not be biased towards any side and will ensure debate flows freely.
He, however, advised the Members of Parliament to adhere to the standing orders of the House as it is the only way there can be a corporation and a smooth running of daily activities.
"I want to assure the House of a seamless flow of debate only guided by strict adherence to established parliamentary practice. It is important for us all to have a clear understanding of the standing orders of the House. The powers of the Speaker drives not only from the standing orders but also how impartial the Speaker is in the interpretation of rules and practices of the House"
Mr Bagbin was elected Speaker on January 7, 2021, and a section of Ghanaians were of the view that he will favour his party the NDC in the House.
He polled 138 votes as against 136 for former Speaker Professor Mike Oquaye. The election of Mr. Bagbin sent shockwaves across the aisle where NPP members of Parliament were sitting.
Currently, some have praised him for the way he has conducted himself as he appears to be unbiased in his dealings.
Bagbin is the longest-serving Member of Parliament as he took over the reigns of Nadowli West constituency in the Upper West Region of Ghana in 1992 till 2020.