I'll be professional with the Minority but won't hesitate to point out their wrongs - Speaker Mike Ocquaye

Speaker of Parliament Prof. Mike Ocquaye has warned Minority MPs that he will not back down on being tough on them when necessary.
This comes after the Minority walked out on him for the second time this year. The Speaker had a confrontation with Minority Chief Whip Muntaka Mubarak.
The latter yesterday in parliament argued that business could not continue because of the low turnout.
He accused the Speaker of lawlessness and that was followed by a walkout. Prof. Ocquaye says he will continue to engage them on a professional basis but will be quick to point out any wrong if need be.
"I have a very good relationship which is a professional one with the Minority. All those who want to be professional, I will be professional with them too but I will not hesitate to throw the book at them when it is necessary and that means we will go by the rules. Let us major on the majors, so those who like to major on minors, I like to ignore them because that is the way to build a nation", he said at a press briefing.
The Minority last month boycotted the 202O State of the Nation Address. The Minority in a press conference said they walked out to show President Akufo-Addo that if he is insensitive to the issues affecting Ghanaians they can equally be insensitive to his State of the Nation Address.
Programmes Manager for Parliamentary Network Africa, Gilbert Boyefio last month said there is a possibility of more walkouts by Members of Parliament this electioneering year.
According to him, Members of Parliament are taking entrenched positions on issues which is affecting Ghana's democracy. He added that MPs are not ready to come to a consensus and agree on issues debated in Parliament.