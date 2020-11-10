I'll introduce a two-week pay policy if elected president - Asiedu Walker

Independent presidential candidate for the 2020 general elections, Alfred Kwame Asiedu Walker says he will introduce a two-week pay policy should he be elected president in the December polls.
This policy will replace the monthly payment of employees’ salaries.
This two-week policy he believes will help boost the economic lives of individuals who solely depend on their remuneration for survival.
READ ALSO: 2020 Elections: I will have only 25 Ministers- Asiedu Walker
Addressing the Ga Mantse, King Tackie Teiko Tsuru II and his entourage, Mr. Walker said he will also ensure that more jobs are created to engage the country’s teeming unemployed youth.
“Should we make it, I have also proposed a bi-weekly salary policy. Payday must be two weeks. I see no reason why someone who is being paid GHS500 or GHS1,000 a month shouldn’t get half of it every two weeks, so they are relieved of their problems. There are people who have borrowed money before the month ends, and they can’t even pay their rent. There are those who have borrowed money to cater for their children in hospitals, and they can’t even pay the arrears. So yes, we are going to institute this policy that is done elsewhere in the world”, he assured.
Mr Walker who was disqualified by the Electoral Commission of Ghana in 2016, is now the only independent candidate among the 12 presidential candidates for the 2020 polls.
Alfred Asiedu Walker and his running mate Joseph Osie Yeboah are keen on bringing onboard realistic ideas and pragmatic solutions that will change the existing narrative of the country.
Already, he has said he will create an all-inclusive government should he win.
Mr. Alfred Asiedu Walker, has also promised to appoint not more than 25 ministers when elected president of Ghana.
According to Mr. Walker, this is a needful strategy which will enable his government to do away with needless ministries, protect the public purse, and address corruption. While outlining his vision for Ghana when elected president, Mr. Walker maintained his government would not need more than 25 minsters to address the socio-economic challenges inhibiting the development of this country.