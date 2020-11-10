I'll introduce a two-week pay policy if elected president - Asiedu Walker

Kofi Adomakoh takes over as GCB Bank MD The Board of GCB Bank has announced the appointment of John Kofi Adomakoh as…

Bernard Mensah quits Ghana national team Besiktas midfielder Bernard Mensah has revealed that he has decided to quit…

Kotoko announce gate fees for Eleven Wonders clash Asante Kotoko have announced the gate fees for their opening 2020/21 Ghana…