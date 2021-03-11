I'm still an NDC member because I haven't received any letter communicating my suspension - Anyidoho

Former Deputy General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Koku Anyidoho says he is still a member of the party, despite the party issuing a letter announcing his suspension.
Mr Anyidoho speaking on Starr FM on March 11, 2021, said he has not received any letter communicating his suspension so he, therefore, believes he is still a bonafide member of the party.
The CEO of the Atta Mills Institute also added that even though he is still a member of the NDC, he does his things differently now.
"I have not received any letter communicating to me my suspension out of NDC. So, at the moment, I consider myself a bonafide member of the party. Just that I do things differently now."
The NDC in a statement signed by General Secretary, Johnson Asiedu Nketiah, dated February 8, 2021, said two separate petitions had been made to the Functional Executive Committee (FEC) of the party against Mr. Anyidoho which is “viewed to be in breach of the Party’s disciplinary code for its members as contained in the NDC constitution.”
Mr. Asiedu Nketiah said the suspension was with immediate effect and that the party’s disciplinary committee will take further action.
Read excerpts of the statement below:
At its meeting on the 20th January. 2021, TEC considered two separate petitions from two registered members of the National Democratic Congress (copies attached) each of which lodged an official complaint against your conduct which is viewed to be in breach of the Party’s disciplinary code for its members as contained in the NDC Constitution. The petitioners are: Mr. Mubarak Abdul-Karim (Oti Reg. Conn. Officer). Eric Adjei (Bono Reg. Dep. Com. Off).
At the end of its deliberations the following decisions were taken in accordance with articles 46(I). 46(6) and 46(8)(b) of the Party’s Constitution.
I. That with immediate effect your membership of the NDC be suspended
2. That the petitions be referred to the Party’s disciplinary committee for further action
You are therefore by this letter to take note, and notice is hereby given, that your membership of the NDC is suspended pending the hearing and final determination of the petitions against your conduct.
Mr. Asiedu Nketiah said he was hopeful that Koku Anyidoho will cooperate with the Disciplinary Committee of the party to ensure an expeditious hearing of his case.