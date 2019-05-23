I may not contest 2020 presidency for Akufo-Addo to continue his works- Odike

Mr. Akwasi Addai, popularly known as Odike in the political circles says he may not contest the 2020 Presidential elections for President Akufo-Addo to complete his good works with two terms in office in the interest of Ghana.
Mr. Addai contested the 2016 elections as the presidential candidate for the United Progressive Party (UPP) but he was unsuccessful.
“Even though I am a potential President for Ghana after Nana Akufo-Addo, I may not contest the presidency in 2020 in order to give the President enough time to complete his laudable programmes. I am therefore urging other presidential aspirants to also give it a thought by stepping aside for Nana Akufo-Addo to go unopposed in 2020 and complete his positive programmes and policies for the country,” he told Daily Guide.
Odike also urged the other presidential aspirants in the country to consider stepping aside so that President Akufo-Addo can use two terms to complete his laudable programmes.
According to him, the President has so far lived up to expectation by coming up with several landmark projects and programmes aimed at improving the lives of Ghanaians.
He believes that positive programmes such as One District, One Factory and the rest cannot be completed within four years, for which reason the President requires four additional years in office so Akufo-Addo needs another term.
He added that he's aspiring to become president to champion Ghana’s transformation agenda and if Nana Akufo-Addo is on the right track to develop the country, he needs to give him the chance.
READ ALSO: