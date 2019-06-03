I've duties in parl., I can't be in court : Ayariga tells Martin Amidu

The Member of Parliament for Bawku Central, Mr Mahama Ayariga, has told the Special Prosecutor, Mr Martin Amidu that he will not be able to honour his invitation to appear in court on Tuesday, 4 May 2019 because he has duties in parliament.
Martin Amidu is currently prosecuting Mahama Ayariga for tax and duty evasion.
Mr Amidu in March filed his first case against Mr Ayariga and subsequently wrote to the Speaker of Parliament to “release” the MP to appear in court on June 4 to answer some criminal charges against him.
The court is expected to sit on the application on Tuesday, 4 June 2019.
Mr Ayariga has however responded to the invitation from the Special Prosecutor and described it as “inappropriately” hence will not honour.
Portions of his letter read: “My inability to honour your invitation is because parliament is in session and will be sitting on that day – Tuesday, 4 June 2019. The parliament of Ghana, when in session sits on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays and any other day appointed by the Speaker that is not a public holiday,” Mr Ayariga’s letter said, adding: “I can come to court on any other day when parliament is not sitting.”
Below is the full letter
