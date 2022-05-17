I will accept if the NDC picks a different flagbearer- Mahama

Former President John Mahama says he will accept the decision of the party should they pick a different flagbearer for the 2024 general elections.
He said this in a recent interview with Ugandan-based NBS television on the party’s preparation for the 2024 elections among other issues and indicated that his main priority was winning the elections in 2024 but if someone else was chosen he would accept that.
“I will not be worried if the party decides to pick a different aspirant since its main focus is to win the elections in 2024 because my country has given me so much, educated me and made me who I am so if the party allows me to stand, I will not disappoint them”, former President Mahama noted.
“The main priority is winning the elections in 2024, but if the party decides that I or someone else should stand, it will all be fine with me so that together in peace, unity, harmony and cohesion the NDC will return to power in 2025,” the former president postulated.
With the NDC expected to elect its flagbearer for the 2024 elections in November this year, in accordance with the roadmap for its internal elections, one name that has popped up is Dr Kwabena Duffour, the former Minister of Finance, who is reportedly prepared to contest the position of the flag bearer with former President Mahama.
A recent report by the Economist Intelligence Unit (EIU) had also predicted a win for the NDC going into the 2024 general election.