I will accept the results of the 2020 elections- Akufo-Addo

President Akufo-Addo says he will accept the result of the 2020 elections.
President Akufo-Addo made this known at the signing of the peace pact at the Mövenpick Ambassador Hotel in Accra.
"I am happy to give my word we would accept the verdict of the people."
According to him, the NPP will be willing to congratulate the winner of the elections
"...leading a fair fight and we will willing congratulate the winners and go back to regroup and seek more persuasive ways to convince the electorate. It is in the interest of the political parties that there is not only the absence of violence but there is no tension and that there is a truly peaceful atmosphere throughout the country," he added.
John Mahama who was also at the event pledged to peace and called on the security agencies to be professional in the discharge of their duties.
Peace pacts were signed before the 2012 and 2016 elections, and the signatories committed themselves to work together to tackle electoral violence, impunity and injustice.
However, it was the 2016 peace pact that triggered the implementation of the 2020 commitment regarding the eradication of vigilantism.
It was in response to the violence in the Ayawaso West Wuogon Constituency in January 2019, after which President Akufo-Addo, the NPP and the NDC demonstrated political leadership and concerted action to tackle the menace of vigilante violence in the country.
That commitment resulted in the passage of the Vigilante and Related Offences Act, 2019 (Act 999) and the subsequent adoption of the Code of Conduct and Roadmap Against Vigilante Violence by the National Peace Council (NPC).
