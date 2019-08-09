I will expose ' hypocrites ' in Akufo - Addo's gov't - A Plus

Musician Kwame Asare Obeng popularly known as A-Plus has threatened to expose the 'hypocrites' within the New Patriotic Party (NPP) who complain in secret about their disappointment in Akufo - Addo's administration.
According to him, the conduct of these persons smacks a high level of hypocrisy and he will expose such individuals through voice recordings of their complaints.
In a Facebook post, he said, “All of you NPP hypocrites will see me and tell me how bad and disappointed you are in Nana Addo but come to Facebook to defend and pretend to be fighting for him. I will start recording to expose you!!!”.
Read excerpts of his statement below;
Any NPP who will see me and talk about how disappointed they are in this government but will go on Facebook to defend them is a fool. There is a special place in hell for hypocrites. Please when you meet me don’t talk about politics.
Abraham Ferguson and my lawyer Edudzi Kudzo Tamaklo are my very best friends. I’ve know Edudzi Tamaklo when he was at Barclays Bank circle branch. Long before politics. To keep our relationship we never discuss politics when we meet. Never!!! We have never fought.
All of you NPP hypocrites will see me and tell me how bad and disappointed you are in Nana Addo but come to Facebook to defend and pretend to be fighting for him. I will start recording to expose you!!! When you meet me talk about Alomo bitters. Don’t talk about politics. I will expose you. Don’t say I didn’t warn you!!!
Everyday Kwame A Plus this, Kwame A Plus that but when you meet me too you will be saying worse things about your party and government. It’s either you are for or against me. I don’t want private supporters. If you live Ghana speak the truth. Be objective!!!
